With deep sadness the family of Sharlene G. Watson announces her death July 08, 2019 and at the same time we celebrate her life anew with her precious Lord and Savior. Sharlene was born in Compton, CA on February 6, 1936 to Joe and Charlotte Watson. She was married to Robert McCoy for 38 years and together they raised 3 daughters. Sharlene passed from this life with her eldest daughter, Nondice Mattson and granddaughter Laura Santana by her side in CA along with much love and prayers from the rest of her family. In addition to raising her daughters, Sharlene worked many different jobs over the years and excelled in all of them. Sharlene had a beautiful voice, loved music, and enjoyed being part of the Calvary Temple Church choir. She was also involved with and became president of the Whatcom County Women's Aglow Chapter. Sharlene loved sharing God's love and helping men to know their worth in Christ. In her later years she adopted a dog and named her "Silky", Silky brought her much love, joy, and companionship. Sharlene loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren immensely and was so proud of each and every one of them that you could practically see the buttons popping on her blouse when she would talk about them. A beloved mother, grandmother, G.G. and friend, Sharlene will be and is greatly missed as will be her prayers, encouragement, and words of wisdom to and for her family. Sharlene was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Watson, former husband Robert (Bob) McCoy and great grandson Brayden Purdy . She is survived by her daughters; Nondice Mattson, Pam (Bill) Means, and Barbara (Steve) Rideout, grandchildren; Matthew (Wednesday) Means, Jennifer (Josh) Parthemore, Laura (Erik) Santana, Jeffrey (Schivon) Mattson, Josh (Corinne) Rideout, Amy (Joel) Olson, Charity (Travis) Campbell-Rideout, Billy (Shannon) Means, Caleb (Melissa) Rideout, and Joseph (Micaiah) Rideout; 26 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren. A private family memorial will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Greenacres Memorial Park.

