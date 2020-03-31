Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Elizabeth Neer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon Elizabeth Neer was born in Van Buren Missouri on March 21st, 1938 and passed away on March 26th, 2020 in Bellingham Washington. Sharon worked for the Sears Company for over twenty years where she was a beloved employee. Sharons passions included her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed being out in her garden and flower beds and was always the family’s favorite cook. When Sharon wasn’t with her family or in her garden she was known to enjoy going to the casino and “winning big”. Sharon is survived by her four children, Steve Neer, Mike Neer (Yvonne), Sandy LaPlant (Jeff), and Patti Neer, as well as her 3 sisters, 3 brothers and her 9 beloved grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Sharon is predeceased by her husband Roy Neer (2012), her brothers Harold and Randy Shockey, her sister Joan Taubenheim, and her mother and father Meda and Joe Shockey. Sharon Neer will always be loved and remembered by her remaining family and will be greatly missed. In her last days Sharon was supported by her children as well as Hospice, if you would like to make a donation to Hospice Care you can mail it to: Whatcom Hospice Foundation 2901 Squalicum Parkway, Bellingham Wa 98225. Please sign the Book of Memories, light a candle and leave your condolences for the family at

