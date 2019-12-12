Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Faye (Sharry) Stadt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon (Sharry) Faye Stadt passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of December 8, 2019 after a courageous 4 year battle with cancer. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband Steve Dralle, her daughter Susie Cloudy (Jeff), her son Rob Haggith (Tammy), her stepdaughter Dana Dralle, her grandchildren Jake (Violet) Haggith and Andy Haggith, and her great granddaughter Madilynn. She is also survived by her siblings Jack Stadt (Helen), Gert Berkompas (George), Anna Mae Poterack (Chris), her sister in law Ruth Stadt, and numerous nieces and nephews. Also left to mourn are her mother and father in law Milo and Pat Dralle. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Winnie Stadt, her infant brother Harold Stadt, her brother Roy Stadt, and her step daughter Darci Dralle. Sharry loved children and ran the Lil Rascals Daycare in Bellingham and Sedro Woolley for many years which for her was a labor of love. Some of her favorite times were watching sunrises and sunsets and being in her garden. Sharry loved flowers and could get anything to grow and prosper. She is well known in the community for the annual plant and iron work sale that she and her husband hosted each spring. She loved crafting and, in spite of her illness, knit hundreds of stocking caps which were donated to charity. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Jafari and his staff at Skagit Regional Oncology as well as to Hospice of the Northwest Friends and family are invited to a celebration of her life Sunday December 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Community Covenant Church 12605 State Route 9 Clear Lake, WA. A time for visiting and refreshment will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the or Hospice of the Northwest.

Sharon (Sharry) Faye Stadt passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of December 8, 2019 after a courageous 4 year battle with cancer. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband Steve Dralle, her daughter Susie Cloudy (Jeff), her son Rob Haggith (Tammy), her stepdaughter Dana Dralle, her grandchildren Jake (Violet) Haggith and Andy Haggith, and her great granddaughter Madilynn. She is also survived by her siblings Jack Stadt (Helen), Gert Berkompas (George), Anna Mae Poterack (Chris), her sister in law Ruth Stadt, and numerous nieces and nephews. Also left to mourn are her mother and father in law Milo and Pat Dralle. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Winnie Stadt, her infant brother Harold Stadt, her brother Roy Stadt, and her step daughter Darci Dralle. Sharry loved children and ran the Lil Rascals Daycare in Bellingham and Sedro Woolley for many years which for her was a labor of love. Some of her favorite times were watching sunrises and sunsets and being in her garden. Sharry loved flowers and could get anything to grow and prosper. She is well known in the community for the annual plant and iron work sale that she and her husband hosted each spring. She loved crafting and, in spite of her illness, knit hundreds of stocking caps which were donated to charity. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Jafari and his staff at Skagit Regional Oncology as well as to Hospice of the Northwest Friends and family are invited to a celebration of her life Sunday December 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Community Covenant Church 12605 State Route 9 Clear Lake, WA. A time for visiting and refreshment will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the or Hospice of the Northwest. Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.