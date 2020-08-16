Sharon Kay Hensel, age 83, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 in Bellingham, Washington. She was born in Mt. Vernon, Washington on May 5, 1937 to James and Constance (Feldt) Callahan. She later married the kindest and smartest man she ever met, Clifford F. Hensel, and they spent many wonderful years together until his death in 2008. During her working career, Sharon worked as a retail accounting clerk at Weisfield Jewelers and at the “Golden Rule” Dress Shop. In her free time, she enjoyed being out in her garden, sewing, reading, and taking the occasional trip to the casino, shuffleboard table, and the bowling alley. Sharon also had an uncanny animal whisperer gift and would make friends with everything from cats, dogs, and horses to squirrels and even raccoons! Sharon was kind, caring, opinionated, and fair. She loved her family deeply and was the best and most loyal Mom in the world to daughter Cindy. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Clifford. She is survived by her daughter Cindyrae (Harold) Mehler; grandson Christopher Roy (Robyn) Hensel; great-granddaughter Mia RaeAnn Hensel; brother Wynn (Judy) Callahan; nieces Denise and Keri Kaye; step-grandson Mike (Pam) Mehler (sons Cory and Chad); and step-granddaughter Sheri (Jim) Folsom (sons Matt and Dylan). Memorial donations may be made to the Whatcom Humane Society. A graveside memorial service will be held at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Skagit Valley on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM for friends and family. To share your memories of Sharon, please visit www.molesfarewelltributes.com
