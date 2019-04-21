Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon L. Osorio. View Sign

Sharon L. Osorio 78, passed away peacefully at Skagit Valley Hospital on Thursday April 11, 2019. Sharon was born in Bellingham WA. on August 16, 1940 to Walter and Esther Phillips. Her father was a fireman for the Bellingham Fire Department and her mother was a waitress. Sharon also had a younger sister, Harriet R.

Sharon L. Osorio 78, passed away peacefully at Skagit Valley Hospital on Thursday April 11, 2019. Sharon was born in Bellingham WA. on August 16, 1940 to Walter and Esther Phillips. Her father was a fireman for the Bellingham Fire Department and her mother was a waitress. Sharon also had a younger sister, Harriet R. Smith . She married her husband, Richard G. Osorio, in New Port, Rhode Island. Sharon is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Richard Osorio and their 9 children; Jon Arnott, Michelle Arnott, Laurie Arnott, Dan Arnott, Kevin Rollyson, Jordan Osorio, Ruth Osorio, Maggie Osorio and Richard Osorio Jr., 22 Grandchildren, 19 Great Grandchildren, 3 Nieces and 1 Nephew. Preceded in death by her mother, father and sister. Sharon was devoted to her family. She loved hosting family holiday dinners. She loved to be outdoors or to just sit and watch T.V. A couple of her favorite shows to watch were The Price is Right and Let's Make a Deal. She loved apple pie and chicken Lee's. Sharon had a pure soul, was always positive and knew how to make you smile on your hardest days. We often wondered how she did it and how she had enough love to share with everyone. She made the world a brighter place and her love and light will be greatly missed. Celebration of Life to be held May 5, 2019 at 11 a.m., North Cascade Seven-Day Adventist Church, 800 Peacock Lane, Burlington WA 98233. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Kidney Foundation or the . Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.