Sharon Lee Susdorf passed away on May 31, 2020. Sadly, after a long fight with cancer, she has gone to be with the Lord. Her strength, determination, and faith in God inspired all who knew her. She was 83 years old. Sharon was the mother of five children, three step-children, many grandchildren as well as great-grandchildren which put many smiles on her family’s loving face. She was the loving wife of Dennis C. Susdorf who preceded her in death. They were married for 41 years and were both retirees from Boeing. The couple had gone on countless vacations together and loved being in love. Sharon was a longtime member of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) which was an organization that ran very close to her heart. As well as being a loving provider to her family, Sharon was also the spiritual matriarch of her family and chose never to lose faith in the Lord, no matter the hardships that life may have shown her. Sharon was not only a loving wife and mother but she also experienced the strength and beauty of friendship. This unique bond was shared with her dearest friend, Susan Kalnins. Sharon will be greatly missed by her family and friends, but leaves behind a great legacy. Family services will be held. You may share memories of Sharon with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jun. 4, 2020.