Sharon Holz went to be with the Lord on 02/21/2020 after a battle with cancer. Sharon was born 04/14/1944 in Lynden to Jordan and Elaine Silves. She graduated in 1962 from Nooksack Valley HS where she met her future husband, Gary Holz. Gary and Sharon were married on April 25, 1964. Sharon had been a meat wrapper in local, Whatcom County grocery stores. She enjoyed traveling and taking the road less traveled. She enjoyed genealogy, church functions, coordinating events, taking photos, and chocolate. Sharon would see a need for others and have it met through different ways such as hospitality. Sharon is survived by her husband Gary, son: Brian, daughter: Christy, Grankids: Alex, Ellie, Vada, and Kai, Sisters: Mary (Royal) Wells, Judy Carlson, and sister-in-law: Darlene Silves, and numerous niece's, nephews, and cousins. Sharon's celebration of her life will be held March 14th at 1:30pm at Hillcrest Chapel 1400 Larrabee Ave Bellingham WA 98255. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hillcrest Chapel or Whatcom Hospice Foundation. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Whidbey Memorial Funeral & Cremation Service Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 7, 2020

