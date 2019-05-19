Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Rose Gordon Greer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon Gordon Greer passed away on May 11, 2019, at her home in San Rafael, California, at the age of 84. She was born on December 12, 1934 in Bellingham, Washington, the only child of Cecile Rose and Ben Gordon. Sharon graduated from Bellingham High School in 1952 and Western Washington College of Education with a BA in Sociology and Psychology in 1956. After college she moved to Los Angeles where she met her husband, Bernard Greer. They married on August 22, 1962 in Reno, Nevada. She and Bernie travelled the world, visiting Europe, Asia, Mexico, and the Caribbean Islands. Sharon loved to travel by train and they visited all 50 states and the provinces of Canada. Sharon worked at several jobs over the years: interior decorator, substitute teacher and office administrator both with bookkeeping and insurance companies. Her hobbies were photography, reading and knitting. Sharon and Bernie moved to northern California in 1967. They lived in Tiburon and San Rafael, where they enjoyed their life together for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, who passed on March 5, 2013. She is survived by many close friends and relatives who will miss her dearly. Sharon will be laid to rest in Bayview Cemetery, Bellingham, Washington, beside her beloved husband. A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. There will be a reception following at the Whatcom Room at Moles located in the cemetery area.

Published in Bellingham Herald on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close