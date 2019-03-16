Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shawndel Dean Armstrong. View Sign

Shawndel Dean Armstrong born in Everett WA, March 09,1969. He passed away in his apartment in Seattle where he had lived for last 11years. He previously lived in Whatcom County. He worked construction, he was a chef. His passion was to detail autos and boats with his Sister in her business, after he moved to Seattle. Shawn Loved people and they Loved him. His smile you could see for a mile, and a Heart of Gold.He loved music, especially soft rock liked to sing and whistle.Shawn was a great care taker for many friends in wheel chairs, a compassionate man. He is survived by his Son, Kody Dean Armstrong of Bellingham; his Mother Debra Armstrong/Barrett; Stepfather Brian Barrett; his Sister, Joell Lovett/Knudsvig; brother in law Matt Knudsvig; three nieces Janell, Kayleen and Emily; two nephews Adam, Mathew; Great nephew, Hunter. He also leaves Uncle Tom and Aunt Joie Armstrong; and all Aunt, Uncles,cousins as well as all friends near and far. The Celebration of Shawn's Life will be March 22, 2019 at 8801 State Ave Marysville WA. Marysville Cemetery Scatter Garden.

