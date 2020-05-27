Sheila Marie Newman
Sheila Newman, 68, a longtime resident of both Whatcom and Skagit Counties passed away on May 20, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Tim Griffith of Ferndale; son Michael Rooks and wife Amber of Lyman and daughter, Michele Rooks and companion Shane Johnson of Birdsview. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date as gathering restrictions are lifted. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley. To read a detailed obituary and share memories of Sheila and sign the online guest register go to www.lemleychapel.com.

Published in Bellingham Herald on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
