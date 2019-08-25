Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley A. Smith. View Sign Service Information Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services 809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2 Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-656-5459 Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Tiplin Smith, age 95, of Bellingham passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in Bellingham. She was born October 22, 1924 in Bellingham to parents Schuyler Bulmer and Susanna (Depew) Tiplin. Shirley was a lifetime resident of Whatcom County and graduated from Bellingham High School in 1942. She married Lyle R. Smith in 1942 and followed him for two years during WWII. They had a military family so enjoyed visiting them in Europe, England, Japan, Guam and all but 11 States. Shirley was a life member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and a housewife and enjoyed being involved with Cub Scouts and Campfire Girls as her children grew up. She was preceded in death by her husband Lyle R. Smith of 77 years, her parents, a son Gary D. Smith, daughter Shirley Rae Scheidegger, a brother Robert and his wife Shirley Tiplin and her sister Mavis and her husband Bice Taylor. Shirley is survived by sons Lyle Smith, Jr., Jeffery and his wife JoAnne Smith, daughter In-law Shirley L. Owswald all of Bellingham; 15 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren; sister Phyllis Thomas and her husband James and numerous other relatives. A graveside service will be held Friday, August 30, 2019, 12:00 Noon At Greenacres Cemetery in Ferndale followed by a memorial service at 2:00 PM at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2117 Walnut St., Bellingham, WA 98226 with The Rev. Jonathan Weldon, Rector officiating. Please share your thoughts and memories of Shirley online at

