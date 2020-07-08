1/1
Shirley Diane Chapin, age 80, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Tucson, AZ. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Kylor Phair. She is survived by her sister, Loretta (Sir Charles) Willus; her six children, Dodie (Darren) Felish, Sandy (Mark) Kuoppala, Cindy (Rick) Palmer, Judy Chapin, Rosalie (Theron) Brackinreed, Bill (Brenda) Chapin; son-in-law, Tony Phair; 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Along with raising 6 children, she worked at Intalco Aluminum Corp. for many years and volunteered at Mt. View Elementary School. She loved her family and friends and always provided a helping hand to anyone in need. Besides her family, her pride and joy came on the softball field, coaching and pitching both fast-pitch and slow-pitch. She also loved to bowl. A celebration of life will be set for a future date, still to be determined.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Jul. 8, 2020.
