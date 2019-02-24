Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Jean Seigman. View Sign

It is with great sadness that the Seigman family announces the loss of their beloved mother, Shirley Jean Seigman, who passed away at the age of 81 on February 20, 2019. Shirley was born in Mills, Wyoming on November 10, 1937 to Raymond and Alice Fox. Her family later moved to a beautiful farm in Lynden, Washington, where Shirley, her two sisters, and her brother enjoyed all the freedom and adventures of true country living. After graduating from Meridian High School, she met her future husband and love of her life, Charles Dale Seigman. The two married in 1956. Shirley was a country girl through and through. She adored camping, bingo, rock hunting, clamming, and of course, the rodeo! She was also incredibly talented at making ceramics, and even opened her own ceramics studio. She was lively, adventurous, fearless, and incredibly fun. Even in her late 70's, she was still riding rollercoasters on family trips, having the time of her life. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband. She is survived by her loving and ever-growing family, whose fond memories of Shirley will remain in their hearts forever. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 27 at 10:00 a.m. at Enterprise Cemetery (7041 Vista Dr. Ferndale, WA), followed by a reception at Moles Farewell Tributes - Greenacres (5700 Northwest Dr. Ferndale, WA). To share your condolences and memories of Shirley, please visit

