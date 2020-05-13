Shirley Maxine Fullmer Duffield Vogt Dec. 22, 1936 – May 10, 2020 Shirley Maxine Fullmer was born to Donald and Ardyth Fullmer on December 22, 1936 in Chehalis, WA. She graduated from Montesano High School in 1955, and married John E. Duffield on April 21, 1956. John and Maxine had three children; Jay, Jeff, and Joy, and moved to Bellingham in 1961. They moved to Ferndale in 1968, and Johnie passed away unexpectedly in 1969. Maxine raised her three kids alone while working full time through those years. She was remarried to Earl C. Vogt in 1974. Maxine and Earl resided in Ferndale, and were active members of Grace Lutheran Church in Blaine. Maxine worked in the early years at Bellingham National Bank, and later for Puget Power (now Puget Sound Energy). She retired in 1984. She was widowed again in 2003 at Earl’s passing. Maxine lived alone in Ferndale until 2019 when she moved to Kent to be closer to her family. Health challenges ensued in the Fall of 2019. She passed away peacefully in her own home, surrounded by many family members, in the early morning of May 10, 2020, Mother’s Day. She is buried next to her late husband, Earl, at Blaine Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date at Grace Lutheran Church in Blaine, WA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store