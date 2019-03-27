Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sid Baron. View Sign

Sidney “Sid” Baron entered the presence of his Lord and Savior on March 24, 2019. Sid was born Sietze Baron in the village of Opende in the province of Groningen, the Netherlands on May 13, 1930 to Jeen (James) Baron and Aafke (Alice) Hoekstra Baron. The family included Elisabeth (Betty) Steiger (deceased), Henk (Henry) Baron, Griet (Greta) Baker and Marijke (Mary) Chenoweth. Arriving in Lynden in 1948, Sid met and married Margaret Tjoelker, the love of his life and faithful companion for 69 years before her death on June 21, 2018. His childhood years were spent under Nazi occupation which included the family harboring Dutch Underground leaders at great risk to the family. These experiences were important in his formation which he detailed in his book “The Way it Was.” After marrying at age 19 Sid began raising his family on a small dairy farm near Custer. But his dreams extended far beyond the farm and he began selling Raleigh Products door to door, then repairing TV sets in his garage. This grew into Barons TV in Lynden and the end of farming. To the retail store he added KLYN-FM radio, a background music manufacturing business, and Lynden Travel Agency with his longtime friend Rook VanHalm. Struck by Multiple Sclerosis at the age of 42 with four of his six children remaining at home, Sid set off in new directions. He began development activities building apartments and motels, which grew into forming Exxel Pacific construction with Kevin DeVries. He added ownership of motels and senior facility Meadow Greens while the construction company grew into one of the largest in the state. Humor became an important part of dealing with his MS and he greatly enjoyed telling stories of the many practical jokes and pranks he pulled on friends and family. Sid and Margaret enjoyed over 55 cruises together and through their generosity many family members and friends enjoyed these cruises with them. Their generosity extended to many individuals and organizations, notably New Way Ministry in Lynden and the Baron Theater in Opende, the Netherlands in honor of Sid’s father who started the now famous music group, Crescendo. Sid also greatly enjoyed flying his Cessna 182, continuing to fly well into his 70s. Among his many contributions to his community was his speaking with daughter Julie for almost 30 years to Victim Impact Panels, sharing the pain of almost losing his daughter in a drunk driving accident. Sid Baron is survived by siblings Henry (Ruth) Baron, Greta Baker and Mary (Ray) Chenoweth; brothers-in-law Ray (Gert) Tjoelker, Art (Phyllis) Tjoelker, sister-in-law Jean (Tony-deceased) Kortus; his six children, Jim (Laurie) Baron, Gerald (Lynne) Baron, Ron (Natalie) Baron, Alan (Debby) Baron, Kaye Lynn Baron and Julie (Grant) Kroontje; and 14 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at North County Christ the King Church in Lynden on Friday, March 29 at 11:00 am. Visitation at Gillies Funeral Home in Lynden from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Memorials in his honor may be to New Way Ministry in Lynden or Lynden Christian School. You are invited to share your memories and condolences in the online guest book at www.gilliesfuneralhome.com . Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Funeral Home GILLIES FUNERAL HOME, INC - Lynden

202 FRONT ST

Lynden , WA 98264

