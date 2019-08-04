Nyla Rae (Wiersma) Van Soest Smith, 69, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Lynden, WA. Nyla was born on May 19, 1950 in Bellingham, WA to Ray and Norma (Meenderinck) Wiersma. She graduated from Lynden Christian High School with the class of 1968 and soon after married Ron Van Soest. Together they had 3 children, Jamie (Larissa) Van Soest, Brandon Van Soest and Krista (Josh) O’Byrne. In January 2013, Nyla married Don Smith. They enjoyed a wonderful life together until his passing in 2014. Nyla worked in Interior Design and owned Celebrations Bridal in Lynden. She was known for her hospitality, particularly her Sunday lunches after Church, her radiant smile and her home cooking which made everyone feel loved. In addition to her children, Nyla is survived by her siblings; Ron (Judy) Wiersma, Carol (Merle) Buwalda, Ruth (Randy) Reimer; Mother-in-Law, Margaret Van Soest; Grandchildren Maclay, Kassidy, Kensley and Tucker Van Soest and Kennedy and Kamryn O’Byrne; numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives. Nyla was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Bob Wiersma and his wife Sharon. A Memorial service will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019, 1:00 PM at North County Christ the King, 1244 18th St., Lynden, WA 98264 with Pastor Kurt Langstraat officiating. Final Resting place Ten Mile Cemetery, Lynden, WA. Memorials may be made in Nyla’s name to Lynden Christian School, 417 Lyncs Drive. Lynden, WA 98264. Please share your thoughts and memories of Nyla online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 4, 2019