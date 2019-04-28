Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stacie Rae Morse. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On January 29th, 2019, Stacie Rae Morse was fatally injured during a catastrophic airplane crash while performing her duties as a flight nurse on a Guardian Med Flight destined to Kake, AK. She was 13 weeks away from giving birth to her first child, a daughter, Delta Rae Morse Listberger with her cherished fiancé, Dylan Listberger. Stacie was a graduate of Squalicum High School in Bellingham, WA where she was an avid soccer player for the Storm and Ranger teams. She went on to complete her Registered Nursing degree at Whatcom Community College. She was then hired by Providence Hospital in Everett, WA, where she loved working in the emergency department, trauma and intensive care units. Her ultimate goal was to become a med flight nurse and she was driven to meet this objective. She went on to get her BSN (at UW), CEN, CCRN and had just started her new educational endeavor of obtaining her Nurse Practitioners License. She worked fulltime at Guardian Flight in Juneau, AK as a med flight nurse and also helped train helicopter pilots, firemen, local first responders and members of the Coast Guard. In addition, she worked part time at Bartlett Hospital in Juneau. She was a true warrior as a patient advocate and still managed to keep her sense of humor during critical times. Besides her outstanding work as a nurse, Stacie loved her family and friends dearly. She was a force of nature, a very strong woman, an exceptionally hard worker, an avid fisherman, hunter, soccer player, hiker, snowboarder and snow machiner. She also had a wonderful creative flair for home design/renovations, cooking and a love for her farm yard animals. She and Dylan were unstoppable on their home projects and in their daily lives as partners. She adored her dad from the day she was born and all the special times they spent together fishing and doing their outdoor escapades, enjoying life to the fullest. She loved to travel and experience anything she could new and different. Stacie, "Big Mama" and "Stinky Rat" as she was affectionately known, LOVED Alaska and all it had to offer. She genuinely loved her Juneau community. Stacie made her mark everywhere she went. She was a BADASS adventurer. She left no stone unturned. In her short 30 yrs, she experienced more than most people accomplish in an entire life time. Her and Delta Rae's loss is tragic and unimaginable. They are now our angels in Heaven that will guide us beyond our limits and be there when we can once again experience joy in our hearts. Stacie (and Delta Rae) are survived by her dad Tim Morse and her stepmom/Mama Bear Erica Emery Wayerski, her sister Mallory Morse, her fiancé Dylan Listberger, her uncle Bryan Morse (Colleen), her auntie Suee deLucia (Jim), her step sister Emma Wayerski (Dustin), her mother and father in law Susan and Tom Listberger, her step grandparents Inge and George Emery, her niece Kayla Aalpoel, all the Listberger family, all the Emery family, and numerous other family members and close precious friends. A special thanks to the Stokes, Wisbey, San Angelo and Alvarado families for always being there for us. Stacie and Delta Rae were predeceased by Stacie's mom, Karen Peacock, grandparents Ellen and Marty Morse, uncle Mark Peacock and step brother Hunter Wayerski. Due to the nature of this horrific loss of life, they were unable to bring our girls home nor Guardian Flight paramedic Margaret Langston and pilot Patrick Coyle. The family will be having a private memorial in Juneau, AK. at a later date. A memorial scholarship fund was created in Stacie and Delta Rae's name at Whatcom Community College to assist some other BADASS adventurers to reach their dreams. The family is very grateful for all the love and support they have received from everyone during this tragic time. They are also very appreciative for donations to the scholarship fund and know Stacie would have loved this honor. "Alaska 2" gone but not forgotten - Guardian Flight N13LY End of Watch 29 Jan 2019

