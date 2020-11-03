1/1
Stamatina "Stamo" Makri
1926 - 2020
Stamatina "Stamo" Makri
August 2, 1926 - October 30, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Stamatina Makri, age 94, passed away peacefully at home in Bellingham on October 30, 2020. She was born on August 2, 1926 in Elehorion Kynourias, Greece. In 1954 she married Nicholas Makris and had three daughters. Her husband passed in 1975 and she bravely took the responsibility of mother and father to her young daughters. In 2010, she was thrilled and ready to relocate to Bellingham, WA, to be close to her family. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, playing cards, and cooking. A gentle woman, her life was one embedded in the simplicity and unity of Christ our God. She was very loved and cared for, just as she loved and cared for us. She will continue to be loved and remembered by her daughters Tasia Tsoulouhas (Nikitas), Argedini "Dini" Christopoulos (Dimitri) and Ourania Kosmas (Panagioti), eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many loving family members and friends. Memorials may be made to St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church. Services will be held at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church on Wednesday, November 4th; 11 AM Trisagion Prayer Service, 11:30 AM Funeral Service, followed by committal at Bayview Cemetery. Fr. Michael Tervo will be officiating. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.


Published in Bellingham Herald from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
