Stan Brunner was born in Bellingham, WA March 16, 1920 and raised in Blaine. He passed away at 99 years of age on July 25th while sleeping peacefully. He joins his wife Margaret, his mother Ella, his father Earl, and his sister Barbara (Staples) in rest. Stan and wife Margaret lived their lives in Whatcom County and celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary less than a year before passing within 60 days of each other. Immediately after graduating from the University of Washington, Stan began service in the US Navy during WWII and was recalled to service for Korea before permanently settling in Ferndale. Stan was a long time banker in Ferndale and Blaine and was active in the United Church of Christ and the Whatcom North Rotary club as well as several boards and committees. He is survived by their children Janella McKay, Marcia Highlander (Jack), Marlene MacLean (Jimmy), Donald Brunner (Inge), and Laurie Skandalis (John). In addition to their children they are survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Stan will have his ashes spread by the Navy over the ocean he navigated so many years ago. Please share your memories of Stan at

