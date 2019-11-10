Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley E. Kales. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stanley Edis Kales was born on August 7, 1925 to Peter and Sarah Kales at the old St. Joseph Hospital on the south side. The youngest of 13 children, he passed away on October 26, 2019 and joined his 13 siblings, loving wife, and son. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Stanley will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his wife Miquela “Mickey” Kales and son, Michael Kales. He is survived by sons Wayne Kales and Steve (Jan) Kales; granddaughters Sarah (Mike) August, Jenny (Ryan) Kapp, and Katie Jo Kales; grandson Kramer Kales; great-grandchildren Payton Kapp and Nicholas Kapp, and extended family Jackie Kales and T.C. Anderson. During World War II Stanley served in the U.S. Army in the Pacific Theater. He was a member of American Legion Post 7. After the war, he returned to Washington and began logging. At the logging camp, Stanley met and courted Miquela Munoz, a young cook at the camp. At 22, he married Mickey in 1947. They had three sons and 65 happy years together. After 30 years of working with the Oeser Company in Bellingham, he retired. He enjoyed time with his family, gardening, attending the Deming Logging Show, the Old Settlers Picnic, and going to the Senior Activity Center to play pool and pinochle. He was an active Mariners and Seahawks fan. A graveside service and reception will be held on Fri. Nov. 15, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Greenacres Memorial Park – 5700 Northwest Dr. Ferndale, WA. To share your memories of Stanley, please visit

