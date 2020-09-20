1/1
Stephen Wayne Scoles
Stephen W. Scoles. 67. of Bellingham, WA passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side. He was born in Seattle, WA to Stanley (Larry) and Frances (Glaine) Ellis Scoles. After graduating from Norwalk, CA John Glenn High he entered the army and was stationed at Fort Riley, KS. Steve retired from Lone Tree Seafoods out of La Conner, WA. Steve enjoyed watching NASCAR and was a big fan of Ryan Newman. He enjoyed river rafting and kayaking and camping out along the way. Steve and his life partner of 30 years loved gardening and landscaping their home. Steve kept his gardens immaculate and took pride in his work. Steve leaves behind Maureen Sanders and her sons Philip/Kimberly and Jason/Evanne Sanders. His grandchildren who adored him Lily, Taiven, Levi, Lacie, Kendahlyn, Kain and Kiah. Ten siblings, Mike Scoles, Barb Bodin, Robin Lilgreen, Rick Scoles, Laurie Love, Sue Haatveit, David Olson, Jerry Scoles, Colleen Johnson and Ron Olson. A whole lot of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Glaine Olson and Larry and Shirley Scoles. Steve will be laid to rest at the Woodland Cemetery in Ferndale, WA. Steve's family would like to give a big hug and a huge thank you to Maureen for making it possible to be at his side in these tough times. Special thanks to Mike, Jenny, Krissy, Josh and the Hospice team for all you did to make him comfortable. Steve was loved and will be greatly missed.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
