Steve Brady Buckner passed away in his home on December 2nd, 2019 in Maple Falls, Washington after a battle with lung cancer. Steve was born on July 5th, 1954 in Redding, California to George and Mary Buckner. He graduated from Mount Baker High School in 1972. Steve was a kind, gentle man and avid fisherman. He enjoyed fishing with friends, watching football and exploring the bigfoot theory. He had a great sense of humor and loved life. Steve is survived by his wife Lois and daughter Hanna.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 8, 2019
