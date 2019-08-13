Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Craig Milward. View Sign Service Information Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services 809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2 Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-656-5459 Memorial Gathering 2:00 PM 952 Oyster Creek Lane 98232 Send Flowers Obituary

Steve Milward died of an apparent heart attack in Bellingham on July 18, 2019. He was a special character and he will be missed and not forgotten. Steve grew up in Aloha, Washington until 1966, then Pomeroy, Washington where he graduated from high school. Steve earned an AA in Forestry from Olympic College and attended Western Washington University and graduated from Fairhaven College in 1989 with a BA in Forestry. Steve lived aboard his sailboat Astrid in Bellingham at Squalicum Harbor. He also lived part of each year in Pomeroy. He was a collector and treasured useful and historical objects. He spent his life reading, particularly history and non-fiction. His gentle spirit and piercing intelligence, his connectedness to nature, to his ancient genealogical roots and Pagan spirituality were readily observable in his poetry. Steve was a regular at BellinghamPoetryNight for many years. He was an active member of the Aquarian Tabernacle Church, attending its rites in Index Washington and Fort Flagler whenever possible. He is survived by his brothers Frank Milward, Doug Milward and wife Doreen and by his nephew Brad Lee Milward and by friends in Bellingham, Pomeroy, Index and Seattle. To share memories and photos of Steve online please visit

Steve Milward died of an apparent heart attack in Bellingham on July 18, 2019. He was a special character and he will be missed and not forgotten. Steve grew up in Aloha, Washington until 1966, then Pomeroy, Washington where he graduated from high school. Steve earned an AA in Forestry from Olympic College and attended Western Washington University and graduated from Fairhaven College in 1989 with a BA in Forestry. Steve lived aboard his sailboat Astrid in Bellingham at Squalicum Harbor. He also lived part of each year in Pomeroy. He was a collector and treasured useful and historical objects. He spent his life reading, particularly history and non-fiction. His gentle spirit and piercing intelligence, his connectedness to nature, to his ancient genealogical roots and Pagan spirituality were readily observable in his poetry. Steve was a regular at BellinghamPoetryNight for many years. He was an active member of the Aquarian Tabernacle Church, attending its rites in Index Washington and Fort Flagler whenever possible. He is survived by his brothers Frank Milward, Doug Milward and wife Doreen and by his nephew Brad Lee Milward and by friends in Bellingham, Pomeroy, Index and Seattle. To share memories and photos of Steve online please visit www.SigsFuneralServices.com A Bellingham memorial gathering is planned for Sunday August 18 2pm at 952 Oyster Creek Lane 98232. Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close