Steven Edward Whytman Bellingham, Wa It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Steve Whytman. Steve was born in Augsburg, Germany on December 13, 1957 and passed away on August 12, 2019, after a lengthy battle with ALS. Steve was with his sister Marci and the love of his life, Donna, when he passed. Many friends and family came to visit Steve at Whatcom Hospice House in the weeks leading to his passing. Steve was deeply loved and will be dearly missed by his father Edward Wightman (JeAnne), mother Arva Chichenoff (Gerald), brother Rick (Kathy), sister Marci with whom he had a special bond, sister Shawna (Erik), brother Tod, numerous nieces and nephews, his devoted partner Donna Money, and many beloved friends. Steve loved his daughter Hope, son Talon (Jessie) and grandson Arthur. Steve was a champion wrestler, basketball coach (he was very proud of being named Coach of the year in Oregon), referee and counselor of youth at college, He also counseled many members of his pastoral congregation on the banks of the Columbia River. Steve won the love and respect of all who knew him through hard work and dedication, earning his advanced degrees in Theology and Journalism. He was a proud Marine, serving in the Philippines as an S2 Scout and squadron leader. Steve lived his life with love, poise and determination. Many thanks to all the wonderful staff at Whatcom Hospice House. A small family gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to the ALS Society.

