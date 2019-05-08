Steven R Bonner (age 55) entered into rest at Peace Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham, WA on May 2nd, 2019 after suffering with cancer for several years. Steven was born on July 23rd, 1963 in Bellingham, WA to Robert L and Joyce M. Bonner. He attended Bellingham High School and later got his GED. In his spare time Steve enjoyed playing the guitar and enjoyed sports. In his youth he attended NW Baptist Church. He is survived by his son, Taylor Forsyth of Idaho; he is also survived by his father Robert L. Bonner of eastern Washington and his sister Kathy Lynch and her husband Keith Lynch and daughter Keeley Lynch of Long Island, N.Y. He is also survived by his two uncles David and Steven Gustafson and their families. Steven is preceded in death by his mother, Joyce M. Moody in 2018. There is a memorial service planned for Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Jerns Funeral Chapel in Bellingham, WA.
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 8, 2019