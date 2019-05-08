Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven R. Bonner. View Sign Service Information Jerns Funeral Chapel 800 Sunset Drive Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-734-0070 Send Flowers Obituary

Steven R Bonner (age 55) entered into rest at Peace Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham, WA on May 2nd, 2019 after suffering with cancer for several years. Steven was born on July 23rd, 1963 in Bellingham, WA to Robert L and Joyce M. Bonner. He attended Bellingham High School and later got his GED. In his spare time Steve enjoyed playing the guitar and enjoyed sports. In his youth he attended NW Baptist Church. He is survived by his son, Taylor Forsyth of Idaho; he is also survived by his father Robert L. Bonner of eastern Washington and his sister Kathy Lynch and her husband Keith Lynch and daughter Keeley Lynch of Long Island, N.Y. He is also survived by his two uncles David and Steven Gustafson and their families. Steven is preceded in death by his mother, Joyce M. Moody in 2018. There is a memorial service planned for Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Jerns Funeral Chapel in Bellingham, WA.

Steven R Bonner (age 55) entered into rest at Peace Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham, WA on May 2nd, 2019 after suffering with cancer for several years. Steven was born on July 23rd, 1963 in Bellingham, WA to Robert L and Joyce M. Bonner. He attended Bellingham High School and later got his GED. In his spare time Steve enjoyed playing the guitar and enjoyed sports. In his youth he attended NW Baptist Church. He is survived by his son, Taylor Forsyth of Idaho; he is also survived by his father Robert L. Bonner of eastern Washington and his sister Kathy Lynch and her husband Keith Lynch and daughter Keeley Lynch of Long Island, N.Y. He is also survived by his two uncles David and Steven Gustafson and their families. Steven is preceded in death by his mother, Joyce M. Moody in 2018. There is a memorial service planned for Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Jerns Funeral Chapel in Bellingham, WA. Published in Bellingham Herald on May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close