Steven W. Kizer, of Blaine, WA, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was 58, born in South Gate, CA on September 26, 1960 to Eugene and Rosemary (Perkins) Kizer. Steve chose a life of service. He enjoyed volunteering weekly at the Blaine Food Bank, his St. Anne’s Community, and hanging out at the Senior Center. Steve was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his four siblings, Claire (Michael) Signorile, Linda (Gary) Kennedy, Jerry (Sylvia) Kizer and Terry (Tony) Aiello; and many nieces and nephews. He never had an unkind word for anyone, always helpful, positive, and supportive of those around him. A man who always put others’ needs before his own every single day, despite the struggles he faced in his own life. Memorials may be made to the Blaine Food Bank or . A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Blaine. You may share a memory of Steven at

