Susan Diane (Marsh) Lunsford of Olympia, WA. went home to be with her Savior on February 29, 2020 after a 25-month battle with cancer. She was born on July 4, 1957 in Wenatchee, WA. to Hinkle and Margaret Marsh. She graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1975 and then Western Baptist College (now Corban University in Salem, OR) in 1978 where she met her husband, David Lunsford. Sue was a wonderful mom and grandma to Benjamin and Gloria Lunsford, Caleb & Jacob, Stephanie and Raul Murillo, Malaki, Kylie, Titus, Isaiah, and Molly and Ben Nickles, Harrison, Adelaide. Throughout their 42 years together, Sue served alongside Dave in church ministries in Everson, Washington; Boardman, Oregon, Tukwila, Washington; and Ferndale, Washington and since 2016 with David as the Executive Director of the Baptist Network Northwest. Together they served at camps and conferences and ministered to missionaries and nationals in other countries. Sue worked as an administrative assistant in various settings including 13 years in public schools, St. Joseph Hospital (Bellingham) Lab, PR Web (one of her favorite workplaces) and most recently for the State of Washington Department of Licensing. She is survived by her husband, her three children and their spouses and 8 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hinkle and Margaret Marsh, and sister, Dona Ernst. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Ferndale, WA. on August 1 at 1:00. The service will also be broadcast on the church Facebook live stream. In lieu of flowers the family would ask you to consider a memorial gift to the Baptist Network Northwest to be used for ministry to pastor’s wives. You can donate at www.baptistnetworknw.org
by finding the “donate to our ministries” tab and then clicking on the tab under Sue’s picture.