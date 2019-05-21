Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan J. Peterson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Susan’s warm and loving heart gave out this day. Sue was born in Watertown, South Dakota to Charles and Shirley (Crothers) Thorkelson and spent her growing up years thru high school in Jamestown, North Dakota. She attended NDSU for three years and was in Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. She then finished at University of MN and worked as a Med. Tech in Minneapolis and Seattle. She is survived by David, her husband of 54 years, son Jim in Seattle, sisters Mary Bjornstad in Minneapolis, MN and Lori Rentzel (Rudy) of Petaluma, CA, sisters-in-law Dianne Flynn (Alan) of Sacramento, CA and Mary Waggoner (Bill) of White Rock, BC and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. After moving to Whatcom County in 1974, Sue was involved with many non-profit groups, and served on the boards of Planned Parenthood and Bellingham Festival of Music. She was deeply involved with Whatcom Museum winning the Will T. Neill award as well as being named the 1993 Volunteer of the Year. She was active with the Advocates as well chairing Tag Sale events, etc. and also served as co- President 2014 - 2016. Sue was a voracious reader and an avid birder. The last 32 years of living on Chuckanut Shore Rd, if she wasn't working in the garden, she could be found with a book in one hand and binoculars in the other. Her request to have no service will be honored. She didn't even want an obituary, but the world needs to know what a treasure it lost. Sue would have loved to see any donations in her name go to Mt. Baker Planned Parenthood or the Bellingham Festival of Music.

Susan’s warm and loving heart gave out this day. Sue was born in Watertown, South Dakota to Charles and Shirley (Crothers) Thorkelson and spent her growing up years thru high school in Jamestown, North Dakota. She attended NDSU for three years and was in Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. She then finished at University of MN and worked as a Med. Tech in Minneapolis and Seattle. She is survived by David, her husband of 54 years, son Jim in Seattle, sisters Mary Bjornstad in Minneapolis, MN and Lori Rentzel (Rudy) of Petaluma, CA, sisters-in-law Dianne Flynn (Alan) of Sacramento, CA and Mary Waggoner (Bill) of White Rock, BC and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. After moving to Whatcom County in 1974, Sue was involved with many non-profit groups, and served on the boards of Planned Parenthood and Bellingham Festival of Music. She was deeply involved with Whatcom Museum winning the Will T. Neill award as well as being named the 1993 Volunteer of the Year. She was active with the Advocates as well chairing Tag Sale events, etc. and also served as co- President 2014 - 2016. Sue was a voracious reader and an avid birder. The last 32 years of living on Chuckanut Shore Rd, if she wasn't working in the garden, she could be found with a book in one hand and binoculars in the other. Her request to have no service will be honored. She didn't even want an obituary, but the world needs to know what a treasure it lost. Sue would have loved to see any donations in her name go to Mt. Baker Planned Parenthood or the Bellingham Festival of Music. Published in Bellingham Herald on May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close