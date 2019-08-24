Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Kay Verry. View Sign Service Information Westford Funeral Home & Cremation 1301 Broadway Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-734-1717 Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Kay Verry, of Bellingham, WA, died on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Susan was 78, born on June 17, 1941 in South Bend, IN as the only child to Nanci (Curtis) and Bruce Manley. Susan grew up in Fredonia, NY, and attended undergraduate college at St. Lawrence and New York State at Fredonia, graduating with a B.A. in English. Susan went on to teach high school English and Drama in New York. She later earned her Master’s Degree in English at the State University of New York at Fredonia, and a Masters in Social Work from the University of Washington. Susan was an accomplished therapist, receiving recognition as the runner up to the Whatcom County Business Woman of the Year in 1988. An ardent humanist and feminist, Susan’s passion was working with women as a teacher and counselor. She appreciated and valued the people she worked with a great deal and she missed them when she was no longer able to work. Susan was preceded in death by her two sons, Jeffrey and Michael Verry and is survived by her husband of 43 years, W. Douglas Uhl; daughters, Danette Smith and son-in law Matt Smith, and Angela Uhl and son-in law David Hirsh; and former daughter in-law Sally Yorkston; four grandchildren, Jacob Hirsh, Hana Barbo, Sara Johnson, Natalie Johnson, and one great granddaughter, Madelyn Barbo. Susan’s family is holding a public celebration of her life on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at 1492 Telegraph Road, Bellingham, WA 98226. You are invited to join and bring your memories of Susan; casual attire is encouraged. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Mt. Baker Planned Parenthood online at www.wearepp.org/givemtbaker or by mail at 1509 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225. You may share your memories and at www.westfordfuneralhome.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

