Susan Kay Verry, of Bellingham, WA, died on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. There has been a change of venue and Susan’s family is holding a public celebration of her life on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Westford Funeral Home. You are invited to join and bring your memories of Susan; casual attire is encouraged. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Mt. Baker Planned Parenthood online at www.wearepp.org/givemtbaker or by mail at 1509 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225. You may share your memories and at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Sept. 12, 2019