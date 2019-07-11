Susan Liane Black was born on February 10, 1948, in Montreal, Quebec, to Janet and Harry Black. She graduated from Principia College in 1969. She proudly became a naturalized USA citizen in 1972. Sue's business, A Paris Travel, gave her great joy as she shared her love for all things French. She was predeceased by her brother Richard. She is survived by her husband David Lillie, her sons David and Steven Osborn, her brother Peter Black and her five precious grandchildren Connor, Kea, Grace, Trace and Kellen. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 1:00 pm at the Sudden Valley Dance Barn, 8 Barn View Dr., Bellingham. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network are welcome.
Published in Bellingham Herald on July 11, 2019