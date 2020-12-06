Suzanne Martha "Suzie" Warrick
June 7, 1948 - November 26, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Suzanne Martha "Suzie" Warrick passed away Thanksgiving Day, 2020 surrounded by her loving husband Bret and her three grown kids Ben, Eva and Jessica. She was born in Portland, OR on June 7, 1948 and died of cancer at St. Joseph Hospital in Bellingham, WA on November 26, 2020. Suzie grew up in New Jersey and then moved to Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Littlerock, WA. Her father, Carl Landgraf was a buyer at J.J. Newberry and he and her mother Imogene Wallen moved around a lot because of his job. Suzie was a social worker, obtaining a double degree in Social Work and English from the University of Washington in 1971. She married Bret Warrick in Las Vegas on Christmas Day 1970 while eloping from Seattle. Suzie and Bret have been married 50 years. Prior to having her first child, she had many jobs including Dogcatcher, Director of Humane Education in Florida, Teaching Assistant in Oregon, and of course Social Worker. She followed her husband, Bret all over the country as he sought to stay employed as an engineer. Suzie and Bret decided after having Ben in 1979 that Suzie would stay home and raise the kids. Eva was born in 1981 and Jessica in 1983. She has been taking care of her family her entire life. Suzie was also an artist and writer and was very creative. Her kids picked up on this talent. Her girls are also artists and writers and her son is an engineer. After retiring in 2013, Suzie moved from Grants Pass, OR with her husband to Bellingham, WA. She has battled cancer since 2008 and it was in remission for a few of years. The cancer returned around 2015 and she has been in treatment since then. Even though she was in a lot of discomfort at times, she still went on walks at the Bellingham waterfront with her husband and tried to carry on life as always. She had a giving, kind, gentle, and caring soul and was a good listener. Everyone she met said how much they appreciated her and called her a good friend. She had a good sense of humor and would always laugh at her husband's corny jokes. A family gathering will be held at a later date. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com
