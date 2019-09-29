Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Ann LaRiviere. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sylvia Ann LaRiviere died on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at home in Winthrop, Washington following a brief illness. She was born on October 27, 1925 in Tacoma, Washington to Dewey and Isabel Poindexter, later spending most of her married life in Bellingham. John R. LaRiviere, her husband of 72 years, preceded her in death. She later lived with her daughter, Nancy, in Vero Beach, Florida. Present survivors are sons Randall (Margaret) and Robert (Teresa), and daughters Nancy (James, deceased), and Lisa. She is also survived by five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life on October 4, 2019, at Squalicum Boathouse in Zuanich Point Park, 26 Harbor Loop, Bellingham from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. following her interment at Greenacres Memorial Park in Ferndale. In lieu of cards or flowers, Sylvia requested that you vote in next year’s election and that you remember her with a smile.

Sylvia Ann LaRiviere died on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at home in Winthrop, Washington following a brief illness. She was born on October 27, 1925 in Tacoma, Washington to Dewey and Isabel Poindexter, later spending most of her married life in Bellingham. John R. LaRiviere, her husband of 72 years, preceded her in death. She later lived with her daughter, Nancy, in Vero Beach, Florida. Present survivors are sons Randall (Margaret) and Robert (Teresa), and daughters Nancy (James, deceased), and Lisa. She is also survived by five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life on October 4, 2019, at Squalicum Boathouse in Zuanich Point Park, 26 Harbor Loop, Bellingham from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. following her interment at Greenacres Memorial Park in Ferndale. In lieu of cards or flowers, Sylvia requested that you vote in next year’s election and that you remember her with a smile. Published in Bellingham Herald on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close