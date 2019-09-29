Sylvia Ann LaRiviere died on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at home in Winthrop, Washington following a brief illness. She was born on October 27, 1925 in Tacoma, Washington to Dewey and Isabel Poindexter, later spending most of her married life in Bellingham. John R. LaRiviere, her husband of 72 years, preceded her in death. She later lived with her daughter, Nancy, in Vero Beach, Florida. Present survivors are sons Randall (Margaret) and Robert (Teresa), and daughters Nancy (James, deceased), and Lisa. She is also survived by five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life on October 4, 2019, at Squalicum Boathouse in Zuanich Point Park, 26 Harbor Loop, Bellingham from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. following her interment at Greenacres Memorial Park in Ferndale. In lieu of cards or flowers, Sylvia requested that you vote in next year’s election and that you remember her with a smile.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Sept. 29, 2019