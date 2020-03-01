Sylvia "Barbara" Gabriel, age 80, passed away on Feb. 15, 2020 in Lynden, WA. Sylvia was born in San Antonio, TX to David and Mary Louise Reyna on Sept. 13, 1939. She married Jose Gabriel on Sept. 17, 1969 in San Francisco, CA where they lived for many years and raised their 4 children. Sylvia is preceded in death by her brother Bill, and her parents David and Mary Louise. Sylvia is survived by her husband Jose; children Michael (Michelle), Linda, Debra (Todd), and Rebecca; her siblings Rebecca, Bobby, Diane; her grandchildren Meghan, Andrea, Christopher, Angelina, Jessica, MariaChristina, Gino, Brady, Andrew, Jay and Michaela; her great-grandchildren Tallulah, Everette, Rosie, Isla, Adeline, Sammy, and Drake; as well as a host of nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Sylvia will be missed deeply by her family and her friends. She was such a giving and loving person who accepted everyone unconditionally. She had a heart of gold and a smile that could lift your spirits. She will live in our hearts and our memories forever. A funeral service and graveside committal will be held on Tues. Mar. 3, 2020 at 1:00PM at Greenacres Memorial Park – 5700 Northwest Dr. Ferndale, WA. Please have flowers sent to Greenacres Memorial Park. To share your memories, please visit molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 1, 2020