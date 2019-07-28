Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Margaret Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sylvia Margaret Johnson, age 80, of Blaine, went to be with her Lord on June 30, 2019 due to complications of COPD. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Moles Farewell Tributes – Bayview Chapel (2465 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham), officiated by Rev. Aaron Zuch. Born to Ivan and Betty Nicholson in the Central Butte area in Saskatchewan, Sylvia married and moved to Blaine, Washington in 1963. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, a registered nurse, homemaker, and deli worker. She enjoyed reading, attending church, landscaping, and gardening, but her passions were home, family, and friends. Her loved ones will fondly remember family gatherings at her house with fried chicken, potato salad, and coleslaw at the picnic table in the front yard. Sylvia was preceded in death by her brother Clinton Nicholson. She is survived by her brother Edwin Nicholson, two sons David Johnson (Lisa) and Shane Johnson, six grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends in Canada and the USA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Whatcom Hospice House and the COPD Foundation. To share your memories of Sylvia, please visit

