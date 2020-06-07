Sylvia (Brands) Vander Griend went to be with her Lord on May 26, 2020. She was 88 years old. The daughter of John and Anna (Rupke) Brands, Sylvia was born on April 4, 1932 and spent the first thirteen years of her life in Long Island, Kansas. She then moved with her family to Lynden, Washington. She attended Lynden Christian High School and graduated in 1950. Sylvia married Gerrit Vander Griend that year and assisted him on the family farm in Lynden while raising five children. Sylvia loved the Lord all her life, attending church faithfully as long as she was able. She loved music, played the piano and sang both in groups and solo from her school years on. Sylvia also loved the beauty of nature, and spent many hours later in her life enjoying it through her window. Sylvia is survived by four children, Cheryl and her husband Jim VanderMey, Rhonda Axelson, Cindy Larson, Loren and his wife Janice Vander Griend; five grandchildren, Jason Axelson, Alex Larson and his wife Carly, Miranda VanderMey, Peter and Anna Vander Griend; and two great-grandchildren, Brylee Axelson-Ney and Shelby Larson. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Gerrit, son, Larry, her parents, and sister. The family is deeply grateful to the wonderful staff of the Josephine Caring Community in Stanwood, Washington, where Sylvia spent the final years of her life. The staff provided compassionate, sensitive and loving care and frequently expressed their appreciation for Sylvia’s gentle humor and affection. In accordance with the current Covid-19 guidelines, a private service with immediate family only will be held at Gillies Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Monumenta Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Josephine Caring Community, 9901 272nd PL NW, Stanwood, WA 98292 or to Lynden Christian Schools, 417 Lyncs Drive, Lynden, WA 98264. You are invited to sign the on-line guest book at www.gilliesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.