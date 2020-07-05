Tammie Lynn Morgan (alias Jeffs, Mastorovich), age 50, of Bellingham, Washington passed away Tuesday June 16, 2020 in Bellingham, Washington. Tammie was born in Tokyo, Japan on August 26, 1969 while her father was stationed there during the Vietnam War. She graduated from Bellingham High School in 1987. Tammie entered the U.S. Army in 1988 where she was Stationed at Fort Myer and served during the Persian Gulf War in 1990. After her service to our Country Tammie married Matthew Mastorovich and lived in Greensburg, PA where she earned her Nursing Degree in 1999, her BSN Degree in 2005 and had 2 beautiful sons. Tammie loved music, movies, the ocean, going to plays, cooking, her family & friends, nursing and caring for others. She is survived by her sons, Matthew and Morgan Mastorovich; her mother and pops Linda Morley and Rick DenAdel; her father and step mother Ed and Anita Jeffs; her sister and brother Laura and Troy McClellan and also Neil DenAdel and Erin Russell. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held Friday, July 10, 2020, 1:00 PM at Enterprise Cemetery, Ferndale, Washington with Pastor Luke LeViere officiating. Please share your thoughts and memories of Tammie online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com