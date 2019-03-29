Tamra Wood Paskus was born in Wichita, Kansas to Jim and Lovelle Wood on September 18, 1957, the youngest of four children, so there was always someone to play with and boss her around. The young family moved to Auburn, Washington in 1958, where she had a pretty stereotypical suburban childhood, but there were darker indications that she wouldn’t always be dictated to by conventional tastes. She loved her shoes and, according to inside sources, she slept with favorite new pairs. She noticed things -- quality brands, new trends, good design. She did well in art classes, which is all about learning to see. For example, while working at Associated Grocers, she saw that cute computer guy, Matt Paskus, and married him, kicking off a whole new series of adventures! First came Elizabeth, then two years in Europe where their second daughter, Alexandra was born. Eventually Matt, Tamra, Liz, and Ali settled in Bellingham, where their home and garden became an artful culmination of their lives together. In fact, when recently asked what she was most proud of, Tamra said her girls, her home, and her garden. She retired from Cascade Cuts last summer. Tamra passed away peacefully at Whatcom Hospice on March 26th and is survived by her husband Matt and daughters Liz and Ali; siblings Mike Wood (Glendale, Arizona), Cherri Brown (Snohomish), and Lindi Wood (Seattle); numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, and cousins; and her many friends, neighbors, and colleagues, all of whom ask, Well now who’s going to help me with designing my spring pots, rearranging the living room, shopping for that special dress, drinking mojitos, choosing a paint color? Tamra’s life will be celebrated on Sunday, March 31st, from 2:00-4:00 at Squalicum Boathouse, 2600 Harbor Loop, in Bellingham. Memorials may be made to the Whatcom Hospice House, the Whatcom Hospice Foundation, PeaceHealth Palliative Care or the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. You may share memories of Tamra at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 29, 2019