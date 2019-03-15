Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tavis Nathaniel Gann. View Sign

Tavis Nathaniel Gann was born in Mount Vernon, WA on July 15th, 1976 and passed away February 7th, 2019 at Evergreen Hospital after a long battle with cancer. Tavis grew up at Lake Samish graduating from Sehome High School in 1994. Tavis earned a Bachelor's degree from University of Washington in Civil Engineering before joining the engineering firm Leonard, Boudinot and Skodje in Mount Vernon. Tavis is survived by his parents David and Kathy Gann, sister and brother-in-law Amanda and Skip Dise, brother and sister-in-law Andrew and Jamie Gann. The family is holding an Irish Wake on March 16th from 12-3pm at the VFW Post 1585. Please join us as we share our memories of Tavis. Donations can be made to Animals As Natural Therapy in memory of Tavis in lieu of flowers.

