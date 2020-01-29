Ted Allen Tutterrow

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ted Allen Tutterrow.
Service Information
Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services
809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2
Bellingham, WA
98225
(360)-656-5459
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
Laurel Community Baptist Church
162 W. Laurel Rd.
Bellingham, WA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ted A. Tutterrow, age 78, of Bellingham passed away at his home peacefully Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 surrounded by his family. A celebration of his life will be held Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, 1:00 PM at Laurel Community Baptist Church, 162 W. Laurel Rd., Bellingham, WA 98226 with Pastor Jim Lissner officiating. Family suggests memorial donations be made to Whatcom Hospice, 2806 Douglas Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225. To view a more complete obituary and share your memories online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.