Ted A. Tutterrow, age 78, of Bellingham passed away at his home peacefully Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 surrounded by his family. A celebration of his life will be held Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, 1:00 PM at Laurel Community Baptist Church, 162 W. Laurel Rd., Bellingham, WA 98226 with Pastor Jim Lissner officiating. Family suggests memorial donations be made to Whatcom Hospice, 2806 Douglas Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225. To view a more complete obituary and share your memories online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 29, 2020