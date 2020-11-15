Ted Mellema

April 25, 1945 - November 10, 2020

Lynden, Washington - Theodore "Ted" Mellema, age 75, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 surrounded by family.

Ted was born on April 25, 1945 in Artesia, California to Andrew and Gertrude (Kooi) Mellema. He graduated from Lynden Christian High School in 1963 where he enjoyed playing basketball and baseball.

On April 12, 1966, He married his high school sweetheart, Clarice Ann Dykstra. Together they bought a dairy farm in Sumas, milking Holsteins and raising their five children. After 25 years of farming, they purchased a home in Lynden. It was then that Ted started working for Ferndale Ready Mix excelling in sales and service for over 20 years. In his off time, Ted would help at Gillies Funeral Home when needed.

Ted was out going, a friend to everyone he met, and looked forward to coffee time with his buddies and siblings. He was mischievous and stubborn yet very caring. A particular passion of Ted's was playing fastpitch softball. The family has many fond memories of weekend tournaments during the summer.

Ted loved his family. He enjoyed attending all of Lynden Christian's sporting events and watching his children and grandchildren competing in their activities. He missed his beloved Clarice after her death in 2004.

Ted is preceded in death by his wife Clarice, his parents, brothers in law Richard Schweigert, Fred Bierlink, and Doc Zylstra, sisters in law Shirley Maxwell and Doris Vander Haak, and infant granddaughter Erica Kay Mellema.

Ted is survived by his children Melinda and Dan Kaemingk and children Cody, Jordan and Dylan; Rick and Jennifer Mellema and children Taylor, Jade, Abby, Luke, Emily, Sam, and Blakely; Mark and Christina Mellema and children Max and Talia; T.J. and Shannon Mellema and children Blake (Kenzie), Courtney, Alivia, and Mayson; and Joey and Angela Mellema and children Madison, Kayden, Mikayla, Kaleb, Ellie, and Bentley. He will be greatly missed by siblings Shirley Bierlink, Betty Schweigert, Joyce Zylstra, Dick (Esther) Mellema, Tony (Cindy) Mellema, Andrew Jr. (Barb) Mellema and Barb (Bob) Iaconetti;, brother in law Dale Dykstra, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

You are invited to Sumas Christian Reformed Church for Ted's memorial service on Wednesday, November 18, at 11 a.m. A private family graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery will precede. Memorial contributions may be made to Lynden Christian Schools.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.





