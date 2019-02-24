Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teresa Kay Broadhurst. View Sign

Teresa Kay Broadhurst born June 5, 1953 at Halstead, KS to Guy R and Bonnie Broadhurst. Her family moved to Albuquerque NM in 1963 for two years before settling in Federal Way, WA where she graduated from Federal Way High School and pursued her love of music with the KIRO-TV Chorale. She later graduated from Columbia Culinary School to pursue her other great talent for taking a few simple ingredients and making a gourmet delight. Teresa was loved by all, and was always at the center of a gathering of friends and family with food, music, and contagious laughter or some mischief that captivated everyone. Teresa lived in California and Nevada for several years and returned to Bellingham, WA assuming guardianship of her nephew following the passing of her sister, Marcia. Before being diagnosed with cardiac induced dementia she worked at Peace Health, Brigid Collins House, Charter Cable, and Home Depot. As her dementia progressed she lived in several special care facilities in the Seattle area, and was well cared for by a number of medical professionals who made her life as comfortable as possible until her passing January 22. Teresa was preceded in death by her parents and her younger sister, Marcia. She is survived by her Nephew Colin Sawyer (Cassie) Shore Line, WA, and Brothers Guy (Diane) of Athens, AL, Darrell (Darlene) of Deming, NM, and Uncle Paul (Donita) Boerger Halstead, KS. A celebration of her life will announced later, and her ashes will be interred with her family at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Sedgwick County KS. The family requests that contributions be made to the Alzheimer Foundation or a dementia research facility of your choice.

