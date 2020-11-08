Terrence Harvey

April 1, 1946 - November 1, 2020

Bellingham, Washington - Terry passed away Sunday, November 1st in Bellingham, Washington. He had been a resident of Birch Bay for six years where he loved sailing the bay, riding his scooter throughout the county, and flying kites and airplanes at the beach. He painted swans, penned cartoons, and danced the tango. In his professional life he managed investment funds, sold real estate, drove special needs students for Mukilteo, was a fry cook, and worked as a printer at Gonzaga University,. He leaves behind two sons, Jeff and Jorn Harvey, daughter Molly, grandson Gunner, sister Cat, and his loyal companion, Scout. A service for Terry will be held in the future. Memorials may be made to Hospice House of Whatcom County.





