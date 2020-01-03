Terri Laine Blanchard

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terri Laine Blanchard.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Terri Laine passed away with family and friends by her side. She opened the door to her new address Route 1 Box 1 , Hillbilly Heaven. Waiting for her there are her parents Thomas R and Dorothy J Feenstra (Anderson) Brother Thomas R and Nephew Carl V Edin, Grandparents Thomas J and Carrie A Feenstra (Markhart), Carl V and Eleanor G Anderson (Dixon). Survived by her husband of 37 years Ronald Eugene Blanchard, sisters Diane L Feenstra, Kerry A Edin (Greg) brother Chris A Feenstra. A Celebration of her life will be held at the Bellingham American Legion , 1688 W. Bakerview Rd, Jan 16th , at 1:00 pm at Rons request-- no flowers
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.