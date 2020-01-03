Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terri Laine Blanchard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Terri Laine passed away with family and friends by her side. She opened the door to her new address Route 1 Box 1 , Hillbilly Heaven. Waiting for her there are her parents Thomas R and Dorothy J Feenstra (Anderson) Brother Thomas R and Nephew Carl V Edin, Grandparents Thomas J and Carrie A Feenstra (Markhart), Carl V and Eleanor G Anderson (Dixon). Survived by her husband of 37 years Ronald Eugene Blanchard, sisters Diane L Feenstra, Kerry A Edin (Greg) brother Chris A Feenstra. A Celebration of her life will be held at the Bellingham American Legion , 1688 W. Bakerview Rd, Jan 16th , at 1:00 pm at Rons request-- no flowers

