Terri Laine passed away with family and friends by her side. She opened the door to her new address Route 1 Box 1 , Hillbilly Heaven. Waiting for her there are her parents Thomas R and Dorothy J Feenstra (Anderson) Brother Thomas R and Nephew Carl V Edin, Grandparents Thomas J and Carrie A Feenstra (Markhart), Carl V and Eleanor G Anderson (Dixon). Survived by her husband of 37 years Ronald Eugene Blanchard, sisters Diane L Feenstra, Kerry A Edin (Greg) brother Chris A Feenstra. A Celebration of her life will be held at the Bellingham American Legion , 1688 W. Bakerview Rd, Jan 16th , at 1:00 pm at Rons request-- no flowers
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 3, 2020