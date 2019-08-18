Terri Jones passed away peacefully in Bellingham on July 30 at the age of 69. She was recently retired and had a passion for cats, Harry Potter, bird watching and knitting. She volunteered annually at Best Friends Animal Society in Utah. Terri was compassionate and focused. Terri is survived by her son Sean, his wife Pam (Laughlin) and her grandson Seamus, her brother Steve and wife June, and sister Nikki (Martin.) Terri also leaves behind her beloved cats Rex, Roxy, and Zoe. Terri was preceded in death by her father Alan and mother Louise. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 1 from 12-3 at the Squalicum Boathouse. Please share your condolences at www.molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 18, 2019