Terry Lee Mary Hanson, aged 76, passed away peacefully Thursday July 2, 2020 at Pease Health Hospice House in Bellingham Washington. Terry Lee is survived by her husband Edwin Hanson; her children, Toi Ann Hanson and Eric Hanson; her grandchildren Devin (Hanson) Toor and Avindea Hanson; her grate-grandson Amar Toor. Terry Lee was born in New Orleans on August 19, 1943 to Catherine (Allo) Dauenhauer where she was raised with her mother and stepfather John L. Dauenhauer. On May 23, 1964 she married Edwin, and relocated to Washington state where on April 22, 1965 she welcomed their daughter Toi Ann and on October 14, 1966 their son Eric. Terry Lee was a devoted mother and grandmother and a fierce friend to all that were close to her throughout her life. She had an uncanny ability to make friends with anyone upon meeting them and she was able to make any newcomer feel welcome with her warm southern hospitality. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining friends and family. Her family parties for holidays and life events are scattered thought memories within the Hanson family and her Italian recipes will never be forgotten. Her husband, children, grandchildren, and grate-grandchild were the lights of her life and she will be deeply missed by them and all who knew her. A memorial for Terry Lee will be held at a date to be determined once gatherings are permitted safely in Bellingham Washington due to COVID-19. The Hanson family wishes to thank Peace Health Hospice House for providing a loving and caring end of life experience for Terry Lee.



