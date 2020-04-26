Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thad James Nockleby. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

In a note to himself he wrote: “My life will be amazing at 50. Its the start of my second life.” On Monday her text read, “I love you.” By Friday, February 7th 2020 Thad James Nockleby had already taken his last breath. He was born in Bellingham on December 18, 1969 to Karen and James Nockleby who both precede him in death. Thad is survived by his two daughters: Cedar and Kendra; their mother and his friend, Lisa; and his sister, Tracey. After obtaining a degree in Automotive Technology, he pursued all things Nissan. Later, in parts and service @ O’Reillys he found another way to Florida. The lanky smoker in Pumas was usually hooked to the surfing screen; nothing but kissing and hugging was a match for adding to the Hot Wheels collection. Thad enjoyed autonomy but did not want to be alone. The comforts of home included planning a tropical back yard at his home in Bradenton, Florida and coming in for a cold beer; he was a treasure hunter of small toys and things made of metal. His dream was anything Yamaha; attending MotoGP or a trip to Daytona raceway was Christmas, said and done. He always said he was afraid to take medication. It seems there was some miscommunication regarding what to take and when; the reason for his skull fracture. Kendra has his phone now- love circles around. Thank you to our helpers who showed up in a time of great need; and thank you for sharing with us a story of Thad Nockleby ~

In a note to himself he wrote: “My life will be amazing at 50. Its the start of my second life.” On Monday her text read, “I love you.” By Friday, February 7th 2020 Thad James Nockleby had already taken his last breath. He was born in Bellingham on December 18, 1969 to Karen and James Nockleby who both precede him in death. Thad is survived by his two daughters: Cedar and Kendra; their mother and his friend, Lisa; and his sister, Tracey. After obtaining a degree in Automotive Technology, he pursued all things Nissan. Later, in parts and service @ O’Reillys he found another way to Florida. The lanky smoker in Pumas was usually hooked to the surfing screen; nothing but kissing and hugging was a match for adding to the Hot Wheels collection. Thad enjoyed autonomy but did not want to be alone. The comforts of home included planning a tropical back yard at his home in Bradenton, Florida and coming in for a cold beer; he was a treasure hunter of small toys and things made of metal. His dream was anything Yamaha; attending MotoGP or a trip to Daytona raceway was Christmas, said and done. He always said he was afraid to take medication. It seems there was some miscommunication regarding what to take and when; the reason for his skull fracture. Kendra has his phone now- love circles around. Thank you to our helpers who showed up in a time of great need; and thank you for sharing with us a story of Thad Nockleby ~ Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close