Service Information Westford Funeral Home & Cremation 1301 Broadway Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-734-1717 Obituary

Themeos was a gentleman, a gentle man, a straight talker and a hard worker. He was the on-call fix-it man for family and friends, though he drew the line at painting and plumbing. He talked easily with strangers; was an adventuresome traveler yet always happy to be at home; was stubbornly independent yet closely attached to his family. He spent a good part of the spring, summer and fall on his riding mower or pushing his walk-behind. He said: “For some that may seem like drudgery. Not for me. Somewhere, there must be a book on the Zen of mowing!” Born in Penticton, raised mainly in Vancouver, he followed his newly wed sister and brother-in-law to San Francisco in 1962. He remained in the Bay Area for the next 30+ years, finishing college, working, and marrying. He remodeled one house there, then built another from scratch. Later he did the ground work and put the finishing touches on his last house in Ferndale, WA. He loved a good book (history or fiction), Greek food, old movies, opera and symphony, and celebrating family and holiday events. He also relished his monthly poker game with his high school buddies. Themeos was 79 years old. He is survived by his wife Binnie, his sisters Evelyn (Louie) Lallas, Gracia Bovis, his nephews Peter (Jody) Lallas and Nick (Connie) Bovis, Ben (Amanda) Perper, his nieces Helen (Chris) Zervas, Marina (Mark) Casey, Kate (Tyler) Welti, 10 great nephews and 2 great nieces. In lieu of donations, please give flowers to someone you love. Trisagion services at Westford Funeral Home in Bellingham WA will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 Funeral Services at Westford will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, followed by interment and a reception at the Bellingham Country Club.

