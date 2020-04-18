Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas A. Cook. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas A. Cook, 75, passed away on April 8, 2020, surrounded by loved ones at his home. Thomas, "Tom", was born along with his twin brother, Terry, on October 26, 1944 in Bellingham, WA. They were two of fifteen children born to Forrest and Gladys (Geider) Cook. He was raised and received his education in Bellingham. With such a large family Tom learned at a young age to work. His first job was on a paper route in his hometown. He met his future wife, Jackie Arnold, through mutual friends. They soon began dating and then married on May 13, 1972 in Kalama, WA. Following their marriage they made their home in North Plains, OR. Tom worked in construction all of his life. He first started out on his own building custom homes in and around Washington County. The last ten years of his working life Tom worked as a contractor for Boeing. He enjoyed the simple things in life like a good meal and conversations with close friends and family. He was an avid woodworker, enjoyed fishing, the outdoors and gardening. He is preceded in death by his parents and ten siblings. He is survived by his loving wife, Jackie, four sons and a daughter-in-law; Curt Cook of Bellingham, Chris Cook of Bellingham, Kevin and Cybele Cook of Ferndale, Corey Cook of Bellingham, four siblings; Joanne Loomis, Shirley Arndell, Don Cook, and Terry Cook and seven grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

