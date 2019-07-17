Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Andrew (Tom) LaPlante. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tom LaPlante, a long time Bellingham resident, passed away unexpectedly at his home over the 4th of July weekend. Tom was born in Bellevue, Washington on May 31, 1963. After graduating from Newport High School in Bellevue, he attended Western Washington University where he obtained a degree in Geology. Following graduation, Tom made Bellingham his home and became a tile and granite contractor, undertaking numerous residential and commercial projects throughout Western Washington. Tom was a highly skilled artisan and was a perfectionist in his work. He completed numerous challenging projects, including the renovation of the fountain at the Leopold Hotel in Bellingham and many high end residential projects. Tom was a passionate fisherman, crabber and shrimper. He loved his boat and enjoyed frequent trips to the San Juan Islands, Sekiu and Neah Bay. An avid skier, he enjoyed dozens of outings to Mt. Baker as well as trips to ski areas in Colorado. A kind and gentle man, Tom had a charismatic personality. He was a Mister Fix-It and was extremely generous with his time when friends were in need. He had many, many friends, both old and new, who loved him and who are today grieving his untimely loss. Tom is survived by his life partner, Lynn Loveland; brothers Craig LaPlante of San Marcos, CA, Pat LaPlante (Marla) of Arlington, VA; sisters Carol Wourenma (Bob) of Kirkland, WA, and Jane Kirk (Mike) of Suquamish, WA; stepsister Barb Mercier (Scott) of Bellevue, WA and stepbrother Greg Mercier (Laurie) of ID; aunt Mary Correia (Dick) of Shrewsbury, MA; and numerous nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Sylvia LaPlante and by his stepfather, Gordon Mercier. A celebration of Tom's life will be announced and held at a later date.

Tom LaPlante, a long time Bellingham resident, passed away unexpectedly at his home over the 4th of July weekend. Tom was born in Bellevue, Washington on May 31, 1963. After graduating from Newport High School in Bellevue, he attended Western Washington University where he obtained a degree in Geology. Following graduation, Tom made Bellingham his home and became a tile and granite contractor, undertaking numerous residential and commercial projects throughout Western Washington. Tom was a highly skilled artisan and was a perfectionist in his work. He completed numerous challenging projects, including the renovation of the fountain at the Leopold Hotel in Bellingham and many high end residential projects. Tom was a passionate fisherman, crabber and shrimper. He loved his boat and enjoyed frequent trips to the San Juan Islands, Sekiu and Neah Bay. An avid skier, he enjoyed dozens of outings to Mt. Baker as well as trips to ski areas in Colorado. A kind and gentle man, Tom had a charismatic personality. He was a Mister Fix-It and was extremely generous with his time when friends were in need. He had many, many friends, both old and new, who loved him and who are today grieving his untimely loss. Tom is survived by his life partner, Lynn Loveland; brothers Craig LaPlante of San Marcos, CA, Pat LaPlante (Marla) of Arlington, VA; sisters Carol Wourenma (Bob) of Kirkland, WA, and Jane Kirk (Mike) of Suquamish, WA; stepsister Barb Mercier (Scott) of Bellevue, WA and stepbrother Greg Mercier (Laurie) of ID; aunt Mary Correia (Dick) of Shrewsbury, MA; and numerous nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Sylvia LaPlante and by his stepfather, Gordon Mercier. A celebration of Tom's life will be announced and held at a later date. Published in Bellingham Herald on July 17, 2019

